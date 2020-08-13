Unilag council divided on sack of Vice Chancellor

The crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG) climaxed yesterday with the purported sack of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

In another twist, however, the embattled Ogundipe insisted he remained the vice chancellor of the institution.

The institution had announced the sack of Ogundipe during a meeting of the council, which held yesterday at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting, presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), were 11 council members, including Ogundipe, where the decision to remove him was put to vote.

The vice chancellor, who has been having a running battle with Babalakin over allegations of financial impropriety and gross misconduct, was removed by a simple majority of seven members at the meeting.

In a letter entitled: ‘Notice to the General Public on the removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos,’ signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladejo Azeez, the university said: “The general public is hereby notified that at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, August 12, and in accordance with the statutory powers vested in it by law, the governing council of the university has removed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe from office with immediate effect.

“This decision was based on council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Prof Ogundipe,” Azeez added.

But Ogundipe debunked the report that the council had sacked him.

In a statement personally signed by him, Ogundipe urged the public to disregard the notice of termination signed by the registrar.