Undergraduate kills 86-year-old father

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested an undergraduate, Olusoji Thompson allegedly killing his 86 year old father, Chief Clifford Olumekun.

The incident was said to have occurred at the deceased’s residence located along Okeraye Street, Idepe in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Thompson was said to have wrapped the deceased with a cloth and cleaned the blood stains after perpetrating the act.

The suspect was said to have fled the town after committing the crime.

When the family members got into the room they noticed the blood stains that were carelessly cleaned were also on the floor of the room.

They also found out that blood stains that were supposed to be on the deceased’s body had been carefully cleaned and his corpse was wrapped in a big cloth as if he died naturally.

The family immediately consulted the oracle to expose the killer .

Thompson showed up and confessed to the crime.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident said it was yet to unravel the reason for the suspect’s action and that investigation was ongoing.

He added that the suspect is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command for further interrogation.