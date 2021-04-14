UEFA plot major revamp of away goals rule

UEFA are set to partially scrap the away goals rule from next season.

Under the new regulations poised to be agreed on Friday, away goals will only count extra up to the end of 90 minutes in the second leg.

The proposal, understood to be backed by Europe’s top clubs, will be on the table at the meeting of Uefa’s competitions committee, which includes Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Manchester City chief exec Ferran Soriano.

The plan to scrap the away goals rules altogether has been rejected.

Uefa are ready to green-light the change next term after a season of Covid-hit competitions increased scrutiny of the rule, which was introduced for the 1965-66 campaign