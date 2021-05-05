UCL: What referee told us during 2-0 loss to Man City – PSG players

Paris Saint-Germain midfielders Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti have both accused the referee of swearing at them during their Champions League semi-final second leg tie at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

The French side went crashing out of the Champions League to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who made it their first final of the competition ever.

PSG were reduced to ten men during the game after Angel Di Maria’s mindless stamp on Fernandinho and Ligue 1 champions confronted the referee on numerous occasions as the game turned sour.

The French side appeared to be losing their heads in defeat, but the players insist they were provoked by match official, Bjorn Kuipers.

Herrera said after the match: ”The referee tonight said f**k off to Leandro Paredes. If we say that we get a 3 or 4 match ban.”

And Verratti echoed those claims. He said: “The referee also told me ‘f*** you’ twice. For them it’s normal, if you say that it’s ten matches [ban]. I talk a lot to the referee but I don’t say that.”