UCL: Rio Ferdinand names ‘best young player’ in the world after Man City 2-0 win over PSG

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has identified England international, Phil Foden as the best young player in the world at the moment.

Ferdinand came up with the claim after watching the youngster shine in Man City 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Manchester City are now in the final of the Champions League for the first time in their history after a 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Algerian international Riyad Mahrez scored a brace at the Etihad, with Foden really catching when City attacked.

Foden set up Mahrez’s second goal and came very close to scoring himself, hitting the post in the second half.

And Ferdinand believes the England star is playing better than any of his contemporaries around the world, rating him above Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

“At the moment I would say Phil Foden is the best young player in form, in the world right now, the former Manchester United defender told BT Sport.

“On form, I think he is. Whether he’s the best player…but on form I think he is.

“Mbappe didn’t play today, Haaland hasn’t played at this level. I’m not saying Foden’s the best player but at the moment, right now he’s the most in-form.

“It feels like he’s unfazed at this level, semi-final of the Champions League and he’s come in here making match-defining moments and he’s 20-years-old.”