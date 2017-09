Andrew Uchendu has been sworn in as the senator representing Rivers east senatorial district.

Uchendu ‎of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is replacing George Sekibo who was sacked by the court.

The appeal court had upheld ‎the decision of the tribunal which sacked Sekibo from the senate.

At the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday, Ike Ekweremadu‎, deputy senate president, administered the oath of office on the senator.