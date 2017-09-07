Two soldiers injured in Rivers

Two soldiers have sustained gunshot wounds as the Nigerian Army cleared a notorious oil bunkering site in Rivers state.

The Army in a statement said troops of the 29 Battalion Tactical Headquarters, Bille, encountered armed illegal bunkerers at Feropkakama Camp, a notorious bunkering site, and the bunkerers on sighting them opened fire.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said the incident occurred on Monday.

“However, the gallant troops repelled the attack and pursued the scampering criminals deep into the creeks with many of them sustaining gunshot wounds,” the statement read in part.

“Unfortunately, two brave soldiers were wounded in action, one of them critically but both are responding positively to treatment at a military facility in Port Harcourt.”

On Tuesday, troops conducted a follow-up operation to the camp and “discovered 14 Pump Action cartridges, four empty AK 47 magazines, eight pumping machines and several other illegal bunkering tools”.

Meanwhile, the statement also said that troops of 3 Battalion (Rear), Warri, has continued to “dominate their AOR with the conduct of Stop and Search Operations with a view to maintaining the fragile peace that exists in the area and to identify, detect and intercept criminals, arms and ammunition within the area.”

“This proactive measure has significantly reduced attacks on innocent communities particularly along Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja boundary, Isaba community, Mofor, Okwuokwuoko, Warri/Sapele and other notable hot spots around Warri metropolis,” it said.