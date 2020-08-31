Two killed as police, Shiites clash in Kaduna

Two people were feared dead in Kaduna after armed policemen clashed with Shiites .

The incident happened on Sunday during a procession by the Shiites.

Officials of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) condemned the decision by the police to prevent their members from processing in the state.

Shiites spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, stated: “Provocative attacks occurred in Zaria and Kaduna after the completion of Ashura processions today, as heavily-armed security forces came and started shooting at mourners with live ammunition killing two in Kaduna, and injuring many others.”

Relatedly, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has shut down the premises of the National Board For Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and recovered its properties from the institution.

There was pandemonium when more than 50 armed security men stormed the examination centre of NBAIS along Gaskiya road in Zaria, chased out the guards and locked down the centre.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, Registrar of the Board, Prof. Muhammad Abdullahi, said the report that reached him last Thursday revealed that ABU security men and armed police stormed the centre, forcing the security guard out of the premises and locked all offices.