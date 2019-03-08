Two killed, 35 vehicles damaged, shops looted as APC factions clash in Lagos

Two persons were on Thursday evening feared killed and scores of vehicles destroyed as factions of the All Progressives Congress clashed in the Oto Awori area of Lagos State.

Thursday’s clash evening was as a result of the last primary elections of the party in the area.

The clash was between supporters of a candidate of APC from Ojo contesting in Saturday’s Lagos state House of Assembly election and a perceived aggrieved member who felt that he was robbed of victory during the party’s primary elections held last year.



It was learnt that the clash erupted when the APC candidate simply identified as Jafo paid a courtsey call on the palace of the Oloto of Awori.

It was learnt that some youths loyal to a member of the party, one Bibire, attempted to prevent the APC candidate from entering the palace on the ground that he (Jafo) was the reason why their aspirant was denied the party’s ticket.

The disagreement degenerated into a free for all fight.

During the clash, two persons were feared killed while over 35 vehicles destroyed and shops looted.

The state police image maker, Chike Oti denied any death in the violence but confirmed that there was commotion in the area and that the police moved swiftly to curtail the situation.