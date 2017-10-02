Two children burnt to death in overnight fire in Lagos

Two children were burnt to death in a fire outbreak in Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos state.

The incident occurred at Number 2, Bola Oyewo Street, Ifako Ijaiye around 9pm.

The mother of the children had lit a candle at night and went out to plait her hair, leaving the two children aged two and four inside the house sleeping.

The candle fell and caught fire, consuming the sleeping children.

Injuries

The father of the children, it was gathered, in an attempt to rescue them, also suffered serious burns.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were on ground to put out the fire.

An eyewitness said that a large crowd had gathered at the scene of the inferno to sympathise with the family of the victims.

The director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe confirmed the incident. He said, “overnight, a bungalow building went on flame and consumed two kids at 2 Bola Oyewo Street, Ifako Ijaiye.”