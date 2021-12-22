breaking
Twitter, Facebook, Google, others now to pay tax in Nigeria
The Senate on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill 2021, transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, on December 7, 2021.
The passage by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Joint Committee on Finance; Customs, Excise and Tariff; Trade and Investment.
One of the major highlights of the Bill is the aspect empowering the Federal Inland Revenues Service (FIRS) to assess non-resident firms like Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Netflix, among others.
They are to be taxed on fair and reasonable turnover earned from digital services to Nigerian customers.
The Finance Bill further mandates FIRS to appoint persons for the purpose of collection and remittance of non-resident taxes.
In his presentation, Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, said the Bill seeks to support the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key specific taxation, such as Customs Duties, fiscal charges and other relevant laws.
Adeola, representing Lagos West, said a total of 12 Acts were amended under the Finance Bill which contains 39 clauses.
He said the Bill seeks to promote fiscal equity, align domestic tax laws with global best practices, introduce tax incentives for infrastructure and the capital market and support small businesses with a view to increasing government’s revenue.
“The Finance Act 2020 was predicated essentially on having no new taxes and no new incentives due to the COVID -19 impact on the economy, as such, it was structured across four broad thematic areas; Enacting counter cyclical measures and crisis intervention initiatives; Tax, fiscal responsibility and public procurement reforms; Reforming fiscal incentives policies for job creation; ensuring closer coordination of monetary, trade and fiscal policies and Enhancing tax administration,” Adeola said.
The committee based on its observations, recommended five per cent Capital Gains Tax to be imposed on shares’ disposal transactions where gains exceed N250 million in 12 months.
It recommended that Gaming and Lottery companies be taxable, as it applies to oil and gas companies.
The Bill underscored the need for midstream and downstream oil and gas companies to be liable to corporate tax, without the benefit of tax exemptions for firms exporting goods to earn foreign exchange.
The Bill equally sought more powers for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) levies on Nigerian companies and to streamline tax, levy collection from Nigerian companies in line with the administration’s ease of doing business reforms.
The committee stressed the need for the Federal Government to ensure that FIRS deploys both proprietary and third-party tech applications to collect information from taxpayers, enhance confidentiality and non-disclosure and to enable them investigate tax evasion and other crimes and sanction tax defaulters.
The Bill further empowers FIRS to assess and tax non-resident firms on fair and reasonable turnover basis on revenue earned from digital services to Nigerian customers, with a further mandate to appoint persons for the purpose of collection and remittance of non- resident taxes.
The committee demanded necessary reforms on securities lending transactions, minimum tax for insurance companies and companies in general, taxation of unit trust income, real estate investment trust, and insurance companies capitalization by NAICOM in line with tax equity.
It urged the government to mandate FIRS as principal tax revenue collection agency, to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and MDAs in streamlining tax collections by enhancing public financial Management reforms.
According to the joint committee, doing so would reduce revenue leakages and better track actual expenditure to revenue performance in line with the provision of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended), Fiscal Rules and other Extant Money Acts.
It also called for the diversification of Nigeria’s revenue from oil to other sectors to fund critical expenditures.
The committee demanded an increase of 0.5 per cent in education tax, pushed for close monitoring of unfolding development and policies on VAT, tax incentives, projected increase tariff on tobacco, alcohol and carbonated drinks to fund vital expenditure on health, education and security, with the possibility of introduction of new taxes, tariffs and levies as the economy recovers.
breaking
Nigerian Military promotes 235 personnel to Generals, Air Force Marshals, Navy Admirals
The Nigerian Armed Forces, on Tuesday, announced the promotion of 235 officers to the ranks of one and two-star generals in the service.
The announcement of the promotion was made after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy council and the Air Council respectively held at the ship house of the Ministry of Defence with the minister, Bashir Magashi, presiding as chairman.
The Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier-Generals.
The Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the NAF promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.
Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor has a few months ago ordered 50 Generals in the Nigerian military to tender their resignation with immediate effect.
The officers had cut across the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy; around 25 of the senior officers are in the army.
An impeccable had source stated that Irabor gave the directive at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.
“They are about 50; two of them in the Army will retire in 2022, while the rest have about three and half years left in service”, the source had revealed.
Another source wondered why the Armed Forces were eager to ease out scores of capable and experienced hands at a time the country is battling insecurity.
Ironically, Irabor had recently intervened in the 2016 forceful retirement of 38 Nigerian Army officers via a letter (Ref. No. CDS/8/A) to the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, a retired Major-General.
They were asked to go in June 2016, an action described as arbitrary by those affected, security personnel, experts and Nigerians.
Till date, the military and the federal government are yet to comply with extant court judgments ordering the officers’ reabsorption.
breaking
Buhari will live in Kaduna after leaving office, says el-Rufai
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has said thatPresident Muhammadu Buhari will live in Kaduna after the end of his tenure in 2023.
The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory stated this on Tuesday while briefing State House Correspondents after he met with the President.
El-Rufai added that Buhari is a Kaduna-based citizen, despite being from Daura in Katsina State. According to the Governor, the President spent most of his life in Kaduna.
He said, “Mr President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.
“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.
“We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this.”
However, on the occasion of his 79th birthday, President Buhari had stated that he was looking forward to returning to his farm in Daura.
The President was quoted as saying, “I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish and I go (back) home to take charge of my farm.”
breaking
Electoral Act Amendment bill: Senators threaten to override Buhari
A large number of senators have vowed to override the veto of the President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act amendment bill.
The President had withheld assent to the bill in a letter which was sent to both chambers of the National Assembly.
In the letter which was read by Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, the President said he would not sign the bill because of the mandatory direct primaries. He further stated eight disadvantages of mandatory direct primaries which included legal, financial and security concerns.
After Lawan read the letter, the Senator representing Rivers East, George Sekibo, raised a point of order asking the chamber to go behind closed doors to discuss the issue. The Senate President sustained Sekibo’s point of order and the closed session commenced, lasting for 37 minutes.
Sekibo, who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, later told journalists in an interview that the Senate adjourned plenary to enable members to override the President.
He said, “By law, we have the power to override him. That’s what Section 58 (4 & 5) said. We will use our powers to do it. And they are saying that people must be present at voting. Our rule gives us three methods of voting: voice vote, by signing the document (signature) and electronic voting. So, we can use anyone. We collected signatures in the chamber and it cuts across party lines.”
The senator later confirmed that they had compiled 73 signatures to veto the President.
It was gathered that many of the senators irrespective of party affiliations, vowed to override the President’s veto in line with Section 58(5) of the constitution.
A senator, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, said Lawan was not inclined towards overriding the President’s veto and asked them to reconvene on Wednesday.
“Almost everyone who spoke disagreed with the President. However, the Senate President tried to calm nerves and asked that we reconvene on Wednesday. At the moment, he is the only one that seems to be okay with what Buhari did and is reaching out. We want to see how he will stop us tomorrow. This is beyond him because we are fighting a battle of life and death” the senator who wished to remain anonymous said.
When contacted, however, Lawan’s Spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, said, “I have no briefing on that subject, so I cannot make any comment on it.”
Speaking on the President’s rejection of the bill, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, (PDP/Edo-South), said the National Assembly would extricate itself from public odium and disrespect by going ahead to override Buhari on Wednesday.
He said history stared the National Assembly in the face if indeed it is not a rubber stamp.
Urhoghide said, “We must be reminded that members of the National Assembly are truly the representatives of the people because every federal constituency and senatorial district seat is allocated to a segment of the Nigerian people who are their constituents.
“The members of the National Assembly consulted with a cross-section of their constituents to reach an informed position on any matter of national interest and development. The issue of direct primaries in our electoral process has been well canvassed, elucidated and argued by both chambers of the NASS, and inputs were taken at public hearing from across the spectrum of all critical stakeholders.”
On his part, Senator Abba Moro, who is a former Minister of Interior, said the Senate would override the President
He said, “The reasons given by the President to withhold assent, to my view and the views of the majority of senators, are not enough. This is because all stakeholders have acknowledged the fact that the amended Electoral Act as it is today contains fantastic provisions that could deepen democracy.
“If we reject the amended electoral bill because of direct primaries, then it will be very unfortunate. If it’s because of direct primary the President rejects the will of the people, I can assure you that myself and my colleagues are prepared this time around to override the President.”
The Spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the red chamber would follow legal processes to address the President’s action at plenary on Wednesday.
Basiru said he could not predict exactly what the senators would do.
He said, “There are legal processes to follow when the President declines assent to a bill and there are options available to the National Assembly. It is either we agree with the President’s observations and delete those areas he objected to and return the corrected bill back to him.
“Secondly, if the majority of the two chambers, that is the two-thirds, feel that the President’s reasons were not cogent, then they could override him. They could also decide to abandon the bill just like they did in 2015.
“I am not in a position to determine where the pendulum would swing when the matter comes up for deliberation on Wednesday (today)”
