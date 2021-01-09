Twitter bans Trump permanently

Twitter on Friday announced a permanent ban of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump.

The popular social platform took the unprecedented step following the invasion of U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement shortly after 6 p.m.

Five people were killed in the attack of a building regarded as the symbol of U.S. Democracy.

Trump has over 88 million followers on Twitter.

But often, he used the account to spread lies and conspiracy theories and carry on the business of government.

His behaviour got worse after the election, which he lost woefully to Joe Biden.

Trump kept writing lies about election fraud, which the court in 62 cases said has no basis in fact.

Twitter on Wednesday suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours for violating its rules.

Facebook Inc said earlier this week it was suspending his account through until at least the end of his presidential term.

The Republican president is due to hand over to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

He has tweeted he will not attend the event.

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said that two of the president’s tweets posted that day were in violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

Trump was required to delete three rule-breaking tweets before his account was unblocked.

He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next U.S. president.

Twitter statement:

