TUC threatens to ground NEMA operations nationwide

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, (ASCSN), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), is set for a showdown with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The association has threatened to shutdown operations in all offices of the Agency, for three days in the first instance, following the management refusal to implement hazard allowance and life insurance, several months of unpaid overtime and travel allowances.

The threat by the senior civil servants is coming two weeks after it threatened to down tools nationwide over billions of unpaid promotion allowances, which compelled the federal government to begin immediate payment to apprehend the industrial action

Briefing newsmen, in Abuja, on Monday, ASCSN Chairman, Isaac Ojemhenke who spoke for the Secretary General said a 21 one day ultimatum issued had expired and another 7-day notice which lapses, on Tuesday, without any invitation by NEMA management for talks.

The Secretary General said notices had been sent to President Muhammad Buhari, the National Assembly, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Others also notified were the Minister of Defence, the Department of State Service, the Inspector General of Police, the TUC President and the Director General of NEMA.