TStv acquires EPL right, broadcasts live matches

TStv Africa, yesterday announced that it has acquired rights to broadcast English Football League (EFL) live matches to Nigerians starting with today’s kick off of the championship, the company announced on its Facebook page yesterday.

EFL is the second tier of the English Football League contested by 24 clubs.

Each season, the two top teams in the championship are automatically promoted to the premier league, while the third to sixth placed teams enter a playoff tournament, with the winner also gaining promotion to the premier league. The three bottom teams in the championship are relegated to league one.

According to the company, acquiring the EFL television rights means that Nigerians and other subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa will enjoy all matches from the EFL in high definition quality on TStv.

The company said it began test broadcast services from yesterday with signals from Berlintersat at 51.5 degrees East.

