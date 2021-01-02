Try these sex positions this weekend!

Every now and then spicing up your sex life is needed, and what better way to spice things up with simple but effective sex positions.

If you are not into much sexual kink but would like to try something new, try introducing some of these sex positions into your sex life.

Splitting bamboo

This is a twist on the traditional missionary position. Put one leg over your partner’s shoulder while they straddle their other leg and enter you. Splitting Bamboo



Face sitting

This is an oral sex position. Slowly squat over the giver’s face until their vagina meets their partner’s mouth. Face sitting

Cowgirl

This is a classic sex position. Have your partner lay back while you ride their penis. Cowgirl

Modified doggy

This twist on doggy style gives you the opportunity for more body contact. Modified Doggy