Try these sex positions this weekend!

Every now and then spicing up your sex life is needed, and what better way to spice things up with simple but effective sex positions.
If you are not into much sexual kink but would like to try something new, try introducing some of these sex positions into your sex life.
Splitting bamboo
This is a twist on the traditional missionary position. Put one leg over your partner’s shoulder while they straddle their other leg and enter you.Splitting Bamboo
Face sitting
This is an oral sex position. Slowly squat over the giver’s face until their vagina meets their partner’s mouth.Face sitting
Cowgirl
This is a classic sex position. Have your partner lay back while you ride their penis.Cowgirl
Modified doggy
This twist on doggy style gives you the opportunity for more body contact.Modified Doggy