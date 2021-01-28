‘Truth will dispel conspiracy theories on COVID-19 vaccine’ – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has stated that only truth and adequate knowledge will dispel the lies and half-truths on the negative conspiracy theories that have mired the emergence of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Sultan, who is also President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), stated this yesterday in Abuja at the sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine for Muslim scholars and Imams in Nigeria, organised by NSCIA in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He also tasked Nigerians to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccines before they are brought into the country.

“People talk of conspiracy theories such as that the COVID-19 vaccine is meant to kill us. But my take is that if a vaccine was meant to kill us, will anybody wait for the COVID-19 vaccine before killing us? We have been consuming soft drinks and other medicines that are imported into the country. If any foreigner wants to kill us, there are more than a million ways to do so.

“The vaccines are free. You are not going to pay for it. But to take it is your choice. How? You have to find out the truth about the vaccine yourself. How do you find out the truth? By seeking knowledge. How? By communicating with the right people,” he said.

He said the interactive session was important because it would help in convincing the people of the need to take the COVID-19 vaccine or not, saying the people cannot be forced people to take vaccines.

“For us as Muslims, we know that knowledge is very important, and we know that Islam was founded on knowledge. The vaccines are not yet in Nigeria but it is an opportunity to bring up questions and fears about the vaccines so that the authorities will offer answers and solutions”.

He noted that the coordination and partnership of northern traditional and religious leaders that helped to overcome polio, the terrible illness that crippled children in the region will also help in this matter.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib assured that no COVID-19 vaccine has been brought to Nigeria by government, adding that any COVID-19 brought into the country by the government must be certified by NAFDAC before administration.

“Vaccines are serious biological materials. Any vaccine that would be used in Nigeria must be certified safe and effective by NAFDAC even though they have been certified by the WHO. The same vaccine that is being used in the UK, US and other countries are the ones to be used in Nigeria.

“There is no vaccine specifically made for Nigeria, it is the same vaccine that is used globally that will be brought to Nigeria and I assured you that it will be thoroughly screened by NAFDAC. No Covid-19 vaccine has been brought to Nigeria by the federal government and the first batch of vaccines that will arrive Nigeria is 100,000 doses being expected by February. What happens in Kano, Pfizer apologised for it,” Shuaib explained.