Trump terminates partnership between the World Health Organization and US

President Trump has terminated the partnership between the World Health Organization and the US, according to remarks he made today outside the White House.

Trump blamed WHO’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in China as part of the reason.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly but they have refused to act. Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs. The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency,” Trump said.