Toyin Lawani in husband snatching scandal

Famous Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani is in the news again, but this time, she’s engulfed in a husband snatching scandal.

It is no news that the business mogul and mum of two got engaged to her photographer lover on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, 2021.

In a recent development, reports have surfaced online that the said man, Segun Adebayo Druce aka Segun_wealth, who proposed to Lawani was once married.

In a series of Instagram posts by TunezMedia, Lawani has being called out and accused of stealing another woman’s man.

TunezMedia reported that Segun Adebayo Druce is a married man blessed with 2 wonderful kids and that 17th of February, 2021, will make it 6 years that he got married to his wife, Edel.

Segun was also called out for proposing to Toyin leaving his wife and 2 kids one of which is barely 6 months.

The report revealed that Lawani is aware of the marriage between Segun and Edel as Segun has been working with Toyin for years as her official photographer.

See the Instagram posts shared by TunezMedia below.