Toyin Abraham rejoices as Iyabo Ojo resumes social media activities says “My lover is back”

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, took to her colleague and friend Iyabo Ojo’s comment section to rejoice in her resumption on social media after taking a break for several weeks due to her mom’s sudden death.

Remember that on November 21, 2020, the mother of two went to Instagram to announce the passing of Mrs Victoria Fetuga, her mother.

However, after her wake keep on 26 November 2020, her mom, Mrs Fetuga, who died in her sleep, was laid to rest at Ikoyi default on 27 November 2020.

The 42-year-old, known for her jovial and playful social media lifestyle, has not been able to get back to her old life ever since.

She found it very difficult to move on and accept that her mother was gone forever, according to Iyabo in her most recent post about her mother.

However the story has changed as Iyabo decided to post a funny TikTok video she shot recently just like she always does and Toyin Abraham stormed her comment section to give her a great social media welcome back.

Toyin Abraham wrote;

‘See my lover is back @iyaboojofespris I love you sis and HEAVEN knws’