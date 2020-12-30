Tottenham match against Fulham postponed

London Derby between Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham and Scott Parker’s Fulham has been postponed owing to an outbreak of coronavirus among Fulham players.

Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today, the Premier League said in a statement.

The match becomes the third Premier League fixture to be postponed because of coronavirus this season.

Prior to the news that the match was postponed, Tottenham’s manager, Jose Mourinho in an Instagram post expressed frustration that they don’t know if the match would or wouldn’t hold.

The Premier League on Tuesday recorded an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases with 18 players, staff testing positive for the virus, the highest figure recorded this season.

Similarly, there’s been an upsurge in COVID-19 cases among Premier League teams with Sheffield United announcing that they had recorded “a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing.

Newcastle’s match against Aston Villa, scheduled for December 4 at Villa Park, was postponed earlier this month after the Magpies were hit by the virus.

More recently, Manchester City’s trip to Everton on Monday was postponed hours before kick-off due to multiple positive cases within the City camp.