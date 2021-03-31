Tottenham Hotspur make decision on Harry Kane Manchester United transfer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on signing a world-class striker this summer and the club is eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur have now reportedly made a decision on Kane’s future amid interest from Manchester United.

According to Manchester Evening News, Tottenham Hotspur are confident of keeping Kane despite interest from Manchester United.

Kane, 27, is contracted to Tottenham until 2024, which has left Spurs feeling bullish about retaining their prized asset for at least one more season.

The report claims only a crazy amount of money would convince Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to consider letting Kane join Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident Manchester United would be unwilling to invest a nine figure fee for a striker who will be 28 before the start of next season, especially when clubs are still reeling from the financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.