Total shutdown in varsities loom

A complete shutdown is imminent in public universities as from Monday.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have unanimously voted to embark on an indefinite strike.

The joint action committee of Non-Teaching Staff of Universities has directed its members to proceed on a nationwide strike on September 11.

The directive is coming a month after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a strike, shutting down some universities.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Chijioke Ugwoke, chairman of the committee, said the government had failed to implement an agreement it reached with the unions in 2009; hence the need for the action.

“During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal,” he said.

“Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents.”

If the unions carry out their threat, the government will be battling to not only resolve its issues with them, but also with ASUU and resident doctors who embarked on a strike on Monday.

If the non-teaching staff unions begin its action, it will mean a total shutdown of federal universities.