Top coach fired for wearing designer clothes

Floyd Mogale has been sacked as coach of Royal AM in South Africa.

The coach was shown the exit door in Harrismith, Kwa-Zulu Natal on Monday for wearing a Louis Vuitton boutique designer clothing

Our source said one of the top club officials accused Mogale of behaving like Jose Mourinho by wearing all the expensive clothes when the club is struggling.



Mogale is known for his slick clothing since he arrived at Royal AM, a club owned by multi-millionaire boss Shawn Mkhize’s son, Andile.

“And the official told him that how can he be wearing all the expensive clothes when the results are now coming. They wanted him to wear club tracksuits and all that,” our informant said.



However, club boss Mkhize, who stars in TV reality shows and Uzalo, said Mogale is off work in isolation after having come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“We asked him to excuse himself…” said MaMkhize, as she is affectionately known.

“So right now he’s in isolation and he’s not been fired. We didn’t want him to affect the players. At this point in time we can’t risk him.”

Mogale could not be located for comment.

Mogale was on the bench when AM came away with a goalless draw against Free State Stars at Goble Park Stadium on Saturday.

That draw saw the ambitious KwaZulu-Natal side drop to fifth position on the log with 33 points after 21 games.

They are five points behind log leaders and neighbours Richards Bay, who are on 38 points after the same number of games.

The club’s CEO, Sinky Mnisi, referred all enquiries to Mogale himself.

“I cannot talk on this matter,” he said.

Mogale was appointed in November last year to replace Michael Lukhubeni. Since Mogale was given the job, he has been in charge of 22 games in all competitions – won nine, lost four and drew nine.

With the next game coming up against Polokwane City at home this coming weekend, MaMkhize says Mogale has to do a retest after he has completed the 14-day isolation as part of the government’s Covid-19 protocols.

