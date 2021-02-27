Top 10 countries with best lovers!

They say love is a universal language that speaks to the heart.

It doesn’t matter where in the world you live, love knows no passport or boundaries.

While we’re all on a quest to find true love, a recent global poll showed the top 10 countries with the best lovers.





Global Search asked 15 000 well-travelled women to rate the talents of the men they slept with from 20 different countries.

The poll didn’t state why these anonymous women thought the people they slept were good lovers.





But here is a look at the top 10 countries with the best lovers. Look at where we sit on this list:

1. Spain

2. Brazil

3. Italy

4. France

5. Ireland

6. South Africa

7. Australia

8. New Zealand

9. Denmark

10. Canada

Now I call this the passport to seeking true love.