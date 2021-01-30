Too much sex is bad for Punani!

Too much of a good thing is never a good thing, right?

This popular saying highlights the importance of knowing when to stop.

From the food we eat to the beverages we consume, health dictates that too much of something is never good for us.



Sadly, the same thing can be said about too much sex for the punani.

While the sentiments may vary from various individuals because of their sexual appetite, experts warn that too much sex can lead to health complications.



The first and obvious complication is vaginal dryness.

If things are feeling dry down there, it might be because your body has experienced too much prolonged contact or penetration.

When this happens, tiny micro-tears in the punani can occur which can be seriously painful.

Experts add that too much sex could also cause irritation, chafing, or rashes on the external skin around the vulva and your labia could become engorged and swollen.

Lastly, another side effect of too much sex for the punani is the possible increase in the risk of bladder and vaginal infections.