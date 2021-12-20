NEWS
Togo, Benin, Niger paid nothing for Nigeria’s power supply, says NERC
The Republic of Benin, Niger Republic and Togo made no payment for the electricity supplied to them from Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said.
In its just released Second Quarter Report 2021, the NERC stated that the power firms of the three nations and some other special customers were issued a total bill of N770m by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading company and the Market Operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
It, however, noted that nothing was paid by the neighbouring countries and other special customers for the power supplied to them from Nigeria during the period.
The neighbouring countries’ power firms include Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC, in Niger Republic; Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique – SBEE, in Benin Republic; and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo– CEET, in Togo Republic.
The commission said, “During the quarter under review, NBET and MO issued a total of N0.77bn in respect of energy sold by NBET and services rendered by MO to the special (Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and other bilateral customers) and international customers (Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC, Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique – SBEE and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo– CEET).
“No payment was made by these customers during the quarter under review. It is hoped that as the economy of these customers improves post-COVID-19 lockdown so that they will resume the settlement of their bills in full.”
On the performance of distribution companies in Nigeria with respect to the payment of electricity sold to them by the NBET, the power sector regulator stated that the firms did not pay up all their bills.
“During the second quarter of 2021, a total invoice of N259.7bn was issued to the eleven Discos for energy received from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc and for service charge by MO, out of which a sum of N130.11bn was settled, representing remittance performance of 50.11 per cent.
“This represents a 1.78 percentage point decrease from the final settlement rate recorded in the first quarter of 2021.”
The NERC stated that apart from Eko Disco, none of the other Discos met their expected minimum remittance thresholds to NBET in the quarter under review.
It stated that overall, the total Disco remittance to NBET was 76 per cent of expected total for the quarter, as the average aggregate remittance performances to MO and NBET decreased by 1.78 percentage points from 51.88 per cent in first quarter 2021 to 50.1 per cent in the second quarter.
“Discos remittance performance level ranged from 10.51 per cent (Yola) to 63.69 per cent (Eko) for NBET and 28.76 per cent (Yola) to 99.88 per cent (Eko) for MO,” the NERC stated.
It added, “Ikeja recorded zero remittance to MO in the months of May and June 2021 as they wait to resolve Service Level Agreement dispute.”
On commercial performance, the report stated that the total billing to and collection from electricity consumers by all the 11 Discos stood at N268.97bn and N185.29bn respectively during the quarter under review, implying a collection efficiency of 68.89 per cent.
It said the level of collection efficiency indicated that as much as N3.11 out of every N10 worth of energy sold during the second quarter of 2021 remained uncollected from consumers.
“Thus, only a marginal improvement in the collection efficiency is noticeable over the 68.55 per cent recorded in the first quarter 2021,” the NERC stated.
breaking
Only 25 varsities have full accreditation, says NUC
Only 25 varsities have their courses fully accredited, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has affirmed in its 2021 universities ranking.
The commission added that less than 70 per cent of courses offered by the other ivory towers are accredited.
Eight out of the 113 universities that the NUC focused on, including the Nigeria Army University, Biu, in Borno State and Air Force Institute of Technology, have none of their courses accredited by the NUC the document showed. Nigeria has 170 public and private universities.
According to the commission, none of the 113 universities has a full complement of professors.
In its “2021 Nigeria University system rankings” dated December 11, 2021, the NUC also rated the University of Ibadan (UI) as the country’s best with 454.56 points.
The premier university is trailed by Redeemers University (RUN) with 384.96 points; Covenant University (368.11 points); Ladoke Akintoka University, Ogbomoso (315.23 points) and Federal University of Technology Akure (264.14 points).
Surprisingly, none of the best-ranked varsities was listed among the 25 institution that have their courses 100 per cent accredited.
The 25 are: Adeleke University, Osun State; Al-Qalam University, Katsina State; Caleb University, Lagos State; Chrisland University, Lagos State; Crescent University, Ogun State; Federal University, Lokoja, Federal University, Wukari, Federal University, Kashere.
Also on the list are Hallmark University, Ogun State; Hezekiah University, Imo State; Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger State; Igbenedion University, Edo State; Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano; Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Kogi State University and Maitama Sule University, Kano State.
The others are McPherson University, Ogun State; Mountain Top University, Ogun State; Niger Delta University, Delta State; Nigeria Defence Academy; PAMO University of Medical Science, River State; Rivers State University; Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State; Summit University, Kwara State; Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina State.
NUC explained in the 146-page report by its Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, that the ranking was coordinated by a team of experts drawn from the academic planning units of 91 universities.
A former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola headed the team.
According to the document, 31 universities have over 90 per cent of their courses accredited. Twenty have over 80 percent accredited; 11 have above 70 per cent and 11 with between zero and 50 per cent accredited courses.
Apart from the Nigeria Army University and Air Force Institute of Technology, the other six universities without a single accreditation are Admiralty University, Bayelsa Medical University, Dominion University, Skyline University, Spiritas University, and The Technical University.
Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Taraba State University, Bukar Abba University (Yobe State university), Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, Novena University, Federal University of Petroleum Studies, Maritime University among those missing from the ranking.
Others include Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndife-Alike; Veritas University, Abuja, , Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Federal University, Gashua, Federal University, Gusau, Federal University Kebbi
breaking
Buhari returns to Abuja after three-day official visit to Turkey
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day official visit to Turkey.
The president who arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport in the Nigerian Air Force 1 Presidential jet at about 4.35pm on Sunday was immediately ferried in a chopper to the State House, Abuja.
On hand to welcome President Buhari to the State House were his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Idris Umar; his Administrative Officer, Abubakar Maikano and his son, Yusuf Buhari, who was turbanned Talban Daura on Saturday.
Gambari, thereafter presented a big card to the President to commemorate his 79th birthday anniversary marked in Instanbul, Turkey last Friday.
President Buhari last Thursday left Abuja accompanied by his wife, Aisha, six Ministers as well as two other top government officials to attend the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul which was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.
Apart from the President and his wife, others who went on the trip included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
The theme of the Summit was ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ and the agenda included reviewing the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.
breaking
ASUU accuses FG of blackmail postpones decision on strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has postponed its decision on strike, saying that consultations are still ongoing.
This was contained in a press statement issued by the union after its National Executive Council meeting.
The meeting held at its Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 to review the level of government’s implementation of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action of December 23, 2020 and other related matters.
In the press statement titled, ‘Enough of blackmail’, signed by ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the lecturers regretted that the Federal Government had turned its back on the plan to set up an inter-ministerial committee to review the draft Renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement.
Earlier, ASUU had announced plans to embark on a strike over the Federal Government’s failure to meet its demands.
Apart from the Earned Academic Allowances, ASUU said its demands included the review of the NUC Act to curb the proliferation of universities by state governments who are not funding the existing ones; adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) with concurrent discontinuance of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and distortion in salary payment.
Others are the release of accumulated promotion arrears; and the review and signing of the draft document on the Renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.
Part of the statement read, “NEC was worried by the spirited efforts of government agents to reduce the demands of ASUU to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned
Academic Allowances.
“ASUU shall not relent in demanding improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of our members. However, we shall resist any attempt to blackmail the union and derail our patriotic struggle for a productive university system by official propaganda founded on tokenism and crumb-sharing.
“NEC concluded that government has failed to satisfactorily address all the issues
raised in the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and subsequent MoUs and MoAs.
“However, considering the ongoing intervention and consultation efforts, NEC resolved to review the situation at a later date with a view to deciding on the next line of action.”
