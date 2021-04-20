Tips to attract a married woman who looks interested in you

Being attracted to a married woman is honestly a very confusing position.

It’s no surprise that men are usually attracted to slightly older women, who mostly turn out wearing a ring on their finger.

Nonetheless, if the woman also sends signals of attraction towards you, chances are either she’s looking for harmless flirting or a full-out affair. But if you’re genuinely interested in her and you get positive signs from her too, you will have to take subtle steps into impressing her.

Hence, we bring to you a few tips to attract a married woman whom you’ve taken a liking to.

Compliment her

Praise her beauty and make her feel special by dropping a few compliments casually. If you’re looking up to warming to her, you can use compliments as a way to break the ice. She will surely appreciate this since husbands and mundane lives rarely leave any space for them to listen to pleasant compliments in between everyday hustles.

2. Make it a fun time to hang out with her

The lives of married women are mundane and mostly routine. So, it would be a bonus point if you can make her feel cheery during your time together. Charm her with your jokes, intellect and suggest her places she can have fun and excitement, she might tag you along. If she truly starts enjoying your company, she will want to spend more time with you.

3. Have stimulating conversations

Most married women have one thing in common: a mundane routine back at home. Talking about her interests, family life in general, politics and other stuff can stimulate your conversations with her. She would like it if your talks can take her away into an imaginary world, away from the problems she faces.

4. Listen to her

Women don’t want to be judged. They simply want someone to listen to their woes. If you can give her the impression that she can trust you enough to talk about her problems, then you will be the lucky one to be her go-to person. Listening to her and offering your emotional support can truly make her feel that she can depend on you.

5 Applaud her achievements

A woman wants nothing more than her work and dedication to be admired at times. If you shower her with admiration of her grit, perseverance and hard work, she will definitely be wooed by you. If she has won over a project at work or has shed some kilos, praise her on the achievements. She will definitely start liking you!