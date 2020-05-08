Tinubu’s name missing in the list of COVID-19 Lagos State donors

The name of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was conspicuously missing in the list of COVID-19 Lagos State donors.

Tinubu had on March 27 announced a donation of N200 million to aid the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Tinubu made the donation as part of events to mark his 68th birthday celebration.

According to a tweet on his official twitter handle, @AsiwajuTinubu, N100 million will go the Lagos State Government which currently has to battle with the highest number of infections, while N100 million will go to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

But in a list of donors released by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, the name of Tinubu was missing.

The federal government topped the list of donors to the state with N10b. It was followed by the UBA Foundation with N1billion.

Nigerian-Lebanese businessmen billionaires and philanthropists, Ronald and Gilbert Chagoury, owners of Eko Hotel and Suites, Eko Atlantic City, among other businesses donated N1 billion. The billionaire businessmen also donated 300 plates of meals per day to the government to feed patients suffering from the disease and health workers taking care of the patients.

Founder of Nigeria’s second national carrier in the telecommunications industry, Globacom. Mike Adenuga also donated N500m.

Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Kesington Adebutu donated the sum of N300 million.

However, one of Tinubu’s companies, Alpha Beta was listed among the donors. The company donated N250m to the fight against the virus in the state.

Alpha Beta is a tax consultant to the Lagos State government. The company was appointed a consultant to the Lagos under the tenure of Babatunde Fowler as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue.

The state has never denied claims that the company takes about 10 per cent of internally generated revenue of Lagos.

See the list of donors released by Governor Sanwo-Olu on Thursday: