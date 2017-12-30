Tinubu’s first daughter welcomes baby boy through surrogacy

Shade Tinubu-Ojo, first daughter of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has welcomed her first baby, a boy, through surrogacy.

According to reports, the baby was born on 25 December, 2017 through surrogacy to the Tinubu-Ojo family, who have been expecting a baby several years after marriage.

Despite fact that the baby was born through surrogacy, there is joy in the Tinubu-Ojo’s family that at last the Iya-Oloja General is now a proud mother.

The naming ceremony of the baby has been fixed for Monday, January 1, 2018.

Surrogacy is an agreement between two parties, whereby a woman agrees to carry a pregnancy for another person or persons, who will become the newborn child’s parent after birth.