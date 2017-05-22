Tinubu pays for repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s body

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reportedly paid for the repatriation of the body of the late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, who died in Canada on May 17, 2017, two months after she had a baby.

An Instagram post by a film maker and Publicity Secretary, Moji Olaiya Burial Committee and Family, Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, confirmed this.

Fabiyi had written, “The committee, after due deliberation, consulted our father and a National Grand Patron of our association (TAMPAN), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the 21st May, 2017 to inform him of the demise of our colleague, Moji Olaiya, and … our decision to have her body back…

“Today, Monday 22nd May, 2017 the committee members, Adunola (eldest daughter of late Moji Olaiya) and two elder brothers of late Moji Olaiya met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he expressed his sympathy directly and gave adequate support that will cover the entire air-freight.

“On behalf of the family, colleagues and friends, we say a big thank you to the national leader for his fatherly and timely intervention.

“Further support or assistance from other sources, if received, will be adequately acknowledged.

“For now, we are grateful to Asiwaju and his family…”

See the Instagram post: