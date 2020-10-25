Tinubu makes public appearance

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu says he did not travel out of the country amid the #EndSARS protests.

There was the rumour that the former Lagos governor travelled out to avoid being mobbed by some angry protesters who accused him of being behind the Lekki shooting.

On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate, and this sparked off an outrage in Nigeria and across the world.

Addressing journalists after visiting Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos on Saturday, Tinubu dismissed the rumour of his travel as fake news, describing himself as ”Jagaban”.

The APC leader holds the title of Jagaban of Borgu in Niger state. “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban,” he said.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”

He said he had come to see the governor to ask him who ordered the shooting of protesters at the tollgate.

“First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the tollgate,” he said.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the commission of inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.”

Tinubu also condemned the burning of police stations and other public infrastructure.