Tinubu lauds Hamzat’s good relationship with Sanwo-Olu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lauded the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for exhibiting good character and for maintaining “excellent” relationship between him and Governor Sanwo-olu worthy of emulation.

Tinubu stated this in a congratulatory message to Hamzat on his 56th birthday today, describing him as “An accomplished academic, renowned technocrat, administrator and progressive politician.”

He said Hamzat has brought his vast knowledge, immense technical abilities and tremendous experience to bear on the various positions he has held in both Lagos and Abuja. The APC leader said the deputy governor’s contributions in information technology and infrastructural conception, design and development “are particularly remarkable.”

Tinubu said, “From a background of illustrious career in the private sector, Dr. Hamzat joined the public service upon his appointment in August 2005 as Commissioner for Science and Technology during my second term as governor of Lagos.

“Since then, he has not been found wanting in his contributions and commitment to making Lagos a better place. He has served the state with dedication in several capacities and continues in the tradition of diligence and excellence in the service of our people.

“A prodigious man and team player, as deputy governor of Lagos and second-in-command to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu from May 2019 till date, Dr. Hamzat has exhibited good character.

“He has provided strong support and partnership to ensure that our APC government achieve the aspiration of a greater and better Lagos. As a leader in a great team, Deputy Governor Hamzat has demonstrated that a deputy can work harmoniously with the governor, and yet carve a niche for himself.

“This excellent team building and partnership is worthy of emulation by governors and their deputies across the country, particularly in states where such relationship has been characterized by constant distrust and acrimony.”

Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that “Almighty Allah grants him many more years, good health and continued robust physical and mental energies to continue in the service of our people.”