Tinubu consoles MC Oluomo over mother’s death

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu, Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo over the death of his mother.

Tinubu was said to have expressed his condolence after MC Oluomo called him on phone to inform him of his mother’s death on Thursday.

Tinubu prayed that God will grant her soul peaceful rest.

Recall that MC Oluomo lost his mother, Alhaja Abebi Sinatu Akinsanya on Thursday morning.

The aged woman, who was 87and popularly known as Mama Agege, passed away peacefully in her Lagos residence located near Ejigbo, NNPC..

She was said to have woke up early this morning to observe the early morning prayer, but later complained of ill health.

She was also buried same day according to Islamic Funeral rites in MC Oluomo’s house at NNPC near Ejigbo.

MC Oluomo is fourth out of late Alhaja Abebi’s five children.