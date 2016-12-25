Tinubu calls for unity, drums support for Buhari

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, has tasked Christians and non-Christians to set aside divisive “artificial differences” and work together for the peace and unity of the country in the spirit of the Christmas celebration.

In a message signed by him, Tinubu said Jesus Christ, who lived sacrificially for humanity by giving so much and asking for little in return, belongs to Christians, Muslims and all with souls that yearn for “peace, compassion and hope.”

Tinubu also called on Nigerians to support efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari at taking the country’s economy out of recession, rather than lament the economic situation.

“The challenges that face the country are difficult ones. But we keep up the hope. We must learn from the example of Jesus Christ who faced and overcame the greatest evil.

“We pray for peace throughout the land and support President Muhammadu Buhari in his determined strategy to fully break the terrorism of Boko Haram. We pray for the men in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe and to end this scourge on the nation,” Tinubu said.

“This is how we best celebrate Christmas by styling our words and actions, our very lives, on the life of the man after whom this day is named. There is no better gift that we can render and no greater profit that can be derived,” he said.