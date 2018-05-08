Tinubu, Akande meet Ekiti APC aspirants in Abuja

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently meeting with the governorship aspirants of the party in Ekiti State, at the Lagos State government lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; APC Deputy Chairman (South), Segun Oni; and Politcal Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu are some of the aspirants present.

Other leaders of the party in the South West who attend does the meeting include pioneer national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, former Ogun state Governor, Segun Osoba, former Ekiti state governor Niyi Adebayo and the Zonal Vice Chairman Pius Akinyelure.

Chairman of the Primary Election Committee and Nasarawa state governor, Tanko AlMakura however arrived the venue of the meeting at about 7.05 and went into a meeting with the leaders from.the south west who were already meeting.

The meeting with the aspirants resumed at about 7.30 with AlMakura and members of the primary committee in attendance, but without the Minister of Solid Mineral and Senator Ayo Arise in attendance.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande said the meeting took a decision they felt will be in the general interest of the party and the nation.

He said they will convey the decision they arrived at at the end of the meeting to the leadership of the party, saying “we will convey our resolution to the party and the party will be able to tell you.

“We took a decision on what will be the best advantage to our party and the country. Consensus is already written in our constitution and it is an option. Also primary election is already in our constitution. But what we want is the general happiness of the leaders of the party, the contestants and our party.”

On whether the aspirants agreed to step down for one of them, he said “that option is given to them, but it require them going back, think about it and inform us.

On fresh primary, he said “we are going to talk to the party about what the aspirants have said and what we all thought was best and we know that the party will take the right decision.

“The party choose the old date, choose the modalities and the method of doing it and when it was aborted, the party it cancelled it. Who am I to say I disagree with that. I was not part of that process. I am now going to be part of the new process so that we don’t have the kind of problems we had.”

This meeting comes few hours after APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced that a fresh primary election would hold on Friday .

Recall that the primary election, which held on Saturday was suspended indefinitely over violence that erupted on alleged fraud being perpetrated by a particular aspirant.

Thirty three aspirants are seeking the ticket of the party for the July 14 election.

The APC has up till Monday to present its candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).