Thugs whisk away Melaye from police

Unidentified persons have sensationally whisked away Senator Dino Melaye from armed policemen taking him to Lokoja to face trial for supplying arms to two thugs.

The Daily Trust reported there was pandemonium at the popular Area 1 Roundabout Abuja when the unidentified persons blocked two police Hilux pick-up vehicles and prised the embattled senator away. They threw him into their van and sped off.

The armed policemen belonging to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad did nothing. Perhaps they were stunned to react.

The Daily Trust said that the hijack drama lasted for a few minutes.

The Nigerian Police on Tuesday in an earlier statement had broken their silence on Melaye, since his arrest and release on Monday by the Nigerian Immigration Service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport and the police later cordoning off his Maitama home in Abuja.

In a statement, the police said they obtained a warrant of arrest and trailed Melaye to his house at Maitama, Abuja, which they cordoned off.

“He however surrendered himself to the Police this morning, 24th April, 2018 for investigation on the allegations against him”, the statement read.