Thugs attack ex-Rivers governor, slap rep member as PDP meeting turns violent

A former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia was attacked by thugs in his house during a meeting by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

It was gathered that thugs descend on the ex-governor’s house on Saturday and physically assaulted him and other party leaders at the instance of another political bigwig in the LGA.

Sources said the thugs also slapped a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Boniface Sunday Emerengwa.

The reason for the attack is not unconnected with the upcoming primaries of the party for next year’s local government elections.

According to him “The meeting was progressing fine when the thugs invaded the compound chanting cult slogans.

“They physically assaulted former governor Omehia while a rep member who was trying to stop them was also slapped. We heard that they were sent by another party wig in the LGA to disrupt the meeting which was billed to discuss important matters including the upcoming local council primaries”, he said.