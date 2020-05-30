Three years after: Oshodi without Hamburger

Alhaji Rasaz Bello, Chairman of Motorcycle Owners Association of Lagos State (MOALS) died exactly three years ago.

He trod the political arena in Lagos State, especially in Oshodi like a colossus for more than 10 years.

Hamburger was murdered on Monday, May 29, 2017, during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State ahead of the council polls in July 2017.

He was killed by a rival group allegedly led by one Samson Agbetoye, popularly known as Golden, believed to be loyal to Chairman of the union in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, fondly called MC Oluomo.

Oluomo was then the treasurer of union when Hamburger was murdered

Hamburger meant much more to people of Oshodi and indeed, Lagos State, than his exploits and prowess in the power game. Indeed, he meant different things to different people

He was also a source of succor to commoners, especially alms beggars and disabled people who found a ready haven in his Sogunle home and Oshodi office.

He was also defender of the helpless who went out of his way to assist the need and avenge them.

Since he breathed his last at the age of 49 years, people still said the vacuum he left behind has not been filled.

On the anniversary of his death, prominent NURTW members and Oshodi indigenes noted that Oshodi has not been the same since the demise of the politician, who, they said was sorely missed.