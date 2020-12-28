Three ways why dancing is important during sex

Apart from grinding and belly-dance, what comes to mind when you hear the word ‘twerking’?

Besides the hip-hop music videos with half naked women all over the show. these, if done correctly, are beautiful sensual dance moves, created for sensuality and sexiness.

Although admittedly, these dance moves look beautiful on women.

There are men who definitely know how to and shake what their mama gave them.

Caribbean countries such as Jamaica are a classic example.

Dancehall music, which is deemed freestyle music originating from Jamaica is dance music created to sensually move your body to the rhythm.

This genre then became wildly popular for its erotic dance moves, which also became popular globally.

This then sparked a conversation around dancing and sex, and how the two compliment each other.

So, why is dancing important during sex?

1.Creates a beautiful lust

Chefs always say: “The proof is in the pudding”, however the pudding must first look appeasing on the eye. Experts agree that sex is a metaphysical exercise, meaning it’s a combination of physical and mental. Strutting those moves can grind out the best sexual experience in the both of you.

2.Gives you rhythm

Many sexologists agree that many of us treat sex as a destination and fail to enjoy the entire experience. Much like dancing, sex is about following each other’s rhythm which in turn leads to those amazing high note moans. Pay closer attention next time to each other’s body movement during sex. You’ll be surprised how you both either Stomp the Yard, or Step Up to the bedroom of course.

3.Life of the bedroom

In Spanish, there’s a term called Vaca Muerta, which means a dead fish or a dead cow, aka lazy bugger. Many of us tend to approach sex with a negative and lazy mindset, and dancing sets the mood and brings life to the bedroom. Sensual dance choreographer Khabonina Qubeka always advocates for incorporating sensual dancing to spice up your sex life.