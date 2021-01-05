Three reasons why women cry during sex

It is common for women to cry during sex but the big question is why?

In most cases, people associate crying with sadness or pain however during sex, crying can be a totally different emotion.

Women cry during sex because it is a way of showing appreciation of the moment.



Some people cry when they are happy and these tears are called “tears of joy”, this feeling is the same feeling women have during sex.

There are other several reasons women cry during sex , here are a few:



She is in pain.

A number of women have admitted to feeling pain during sex but not being able to open up to their partner and letting them know that they are hurting them.

Some women feel that by letting their partner know that they are in pain, they will hurt their feelings

Her emotions are all over the place.

It is a known fact that besides sex being physical, it also triggers a lot of emotions.

Imagine having sex and you are going through some emotionally stressing situations that you cannot even block out during sex? The tears will definitely flow.

She has had a bad experience before.

If a woman has had a bad experience with sex in the past, having sex can trigger those emotions while having sex.

Crying during sex can be embarrassing for some women but there are ways one can try to overcome this feeling.

Try controlling your breathing during sex.

Controlling your breathing can help you relax and therefore help you enjoy the process.

Breathing exercises can also help by letting the mind relax and making it easier for the body to take charge of the sensation.