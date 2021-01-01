Those extorting NIN applicants risk 7-year jail term – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission NIMC has sternly warned its officers extorting National Identification Number (NIN) applicants, revealing they risk a 7-year jail term.

Citing Sections 14, 20 and 21 of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Act and Sections 10 and 12 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, the NIMC via its verified Twitter page stated that the offence is punishable in accordance with the laws also asserted that the ongoing enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free across the nation.

Nigerians have been asked to report such cases of extortion for diligent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

