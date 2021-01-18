Things you shouldnt use as lube for sex

There’s a powerful saying that goes:

‘Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.’

This profound quote underlines the importance of classification and knowing what works and doesn’t.





If you’re a soccer fan, then you should understand the importance of watering the pitch before match day.

The same analogy applies to sex and lubrication. Lubrication plays an important role during sex, and sex experts agree that what one uses as lubricant can important.





Here’s what you shouldn’t use as lubricant:

1. Baby oil

A study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found a link between the intravaginal use of baby oil and candida growth in the vagina, can lead to a yeast infection.

2. Vaseline

A recent study found that women who had used Vaseline as lube were more than twice as likely to have bacterial vaginosis.

3. Lotion

Experts warn that using lotion as lubrication may cause a disruption in the human hormones, as lotion contains dangerous chemicals such as dye and perfume.