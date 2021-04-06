Things women care about during sex

What women want is a question all men have tried to decipher, especially when it comes to sex. Understanding what your woman wants can be confusing, but it’s not really hard. However, surprisingly, research suggests that women have a few specific things they care about, when it comes to sex and intimate relationships. So, here are a few things that women definitely care about.

Some exciting foreplay

Women long for some lengthy foreplay that doesn’t restrict to some basic kissing. Starting with slow kisses and then leading it into a passionate kiss, foreplay can get women heavily aroused, ready for some steamy action in between the sheets.

Play it rough

Not all women want it gentle. But, you would be surprised to know how many women prefer rough action over vanilla sex. Whether it’s some blindfolding or even a few BDSM tricks from Fifty Shades of Grey, women will definitely appreciate you handling her rough in bed. However, it can be difficult to assume such, so asking for consent for such action is always a must.

Compliment her…in bed

“You look pretty” is something all women want to hear, but “you’re amazing in bed” is what women would kill to hear. Complimenting her style, body and ways of sex will make her feel incredibly confident, bold and sexy. What’s more? You’ll have some brownie points in bed with that wild confidence of hers!

Pick her up!

If your woman gets home from work, plan a nice surprise for her at home. She would love to be at the receiving end of your affection and arousal. Slowly strip her clothes and surprise her by picking her up in the manly style that will make her go crazy with lust. Carrying her to the bedroom this way will surely spark some fireworks later.

Oral sex is a must

It’s not always about men, but getting an extraordinary experience from oral sex can make your woman want for more, always. Oral sex allows more sexual stimulation down there that increases the chances of orgasm. You can also include some finger-action; you’ll know! winks