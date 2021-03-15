The real reason why women wear heels !

Whether you’re stepping into the right direction or up in life, fashion always has a story to tell, as one designer alluded.

Take wearing heels as an example.

One might feel that these are just shoes women wear to look taller or capture the attention of many.



While this might partially be true, there is a greater narrative behind a woman in heels.

According to fashion trends, these are some of the reasons why women wear heels:



1. They accentuate your walk

In his survey, psychologist Paul Morris found that women in heels tend to capture a different attention than those in flat shoes. It’s almost as though they’re moving poetically to DJ Maphorisa’s smash hit Nayi le Walk.

2. They form part of the norm

Fashion journalist and style icon NJ Goldston lives in a place where the choice isn’t heels or flats – it’s sling backs or stilettos. Heels are considered the style de rigueur, an entry point into a mutual admiration society.

3. They carry a lot of persuasion

A study by researcher and Professor Nicolas Guéguen found that 40% of men would respond to a woman wearing flats, 60% to women in medium heels, and 80% to those wearing high heels.



