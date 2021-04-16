The most googled questions about sex!

Getting to know a bit more about sex doesn’t hurt anyone. The more you have knowledge, the better it is. Researchers have already termed sex to be an increasing topic of interest among people, especially in the digital age. From the many sex moves to the benefits of lubrication in sex, Google has got you covered. To help you out, we bring to you a list of the most googled sex questions and their answers.

Why does sex feel so good?

Touch people, touch. The human mind psychologically feels relieved when faced with another human’s touch. The release of hormones like dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin are responsible for making you feel sooooo good! Stimulation in your sex organs accounts for higher sexual desire and the overwhelming feeling.

How to get an orgasm?

Well, if you can work your hands or fingers through, you’re good to go! Touching yourself can help you climax into an orgasm, sometimes faster than with your partner. Oral sex or penetrative sex, if properly stimulated can also help you get the big-O!

Is it normal to have a sex dream?

Of course, it is. When you have been yearning for sex for quite some time, you can be prone to wanting to do the deed. Our psychological mind relays dreams based on what we really want. And thinking and dreaming about sex is perfectly normal; in fact, it’s amazing!

What should you do when you have an STD?

STD or Sexually Transmitted Diseases are detrimental to your sexual health. If you identify any symptoms like itching, burning or infection around your sex organs, it’s best to consult a gynaecologist for treatment and care. So, don’t sit this one out.

How can you increase the time duration of having sex?

Men who struggle with fast ejaculation should practice this simple technique: stop the stimulation 20-30 seconds before ejaculation. This is a recommended technique by doctors to increase the time duration of a sex session so that both partners can enjoy sex for quite some time.

How often should you have sex?

Honestly, there’s no particular number of times a couple should have sex. It depends on the couple’s level of understanding, comfort and love. Some people have sex twice or thrice a day, while some have sex twice a month, but are still in love together. The idea is to be comfortable with each other’s intimacy and decision about when to have sex.

Why does it hurt to have sex?

If it’s the first time you’re having sex, you are bound to experience some pain. However, if you are continuously experiencing pain, then there might not be enough lubrication or extreme friction during sex. In cases like these, try engaging in more foreplay to have enough lubrication for sexual intercourse. It will reduce the friction down there.

Is protection reliable enough to prevent pregnancy?

Yes, it is mandatory. There are many good contraceptive products like condoms, birth control pills that can prevent unplanned pregnancy. It’s always safe to carry a condom whenever there are chances of you getting it on with somebody, regardless of your gender.