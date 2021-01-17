The exact penis size for satisfying women

Guys, we finally have the answer to the one question that you have always wanted to ask– how much is enough?

A recent study conducted puts all the doubts regarding the perfect penis size to rest. Although, the revelation might not be good news for a lot of men out there.

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the University of New Mexico and the University of California. For the study, 75 women were asked to choose between thirty-three 3-D models of erect manhood in different sizes and the results were shocking to the least.

The result

So, if you have been waiting to know the perfect size of an erected phallus, we actually have the answer. After combing the result of the answers of 75 women, aged between 18 to 65 years, it was found that the ideal length was 6.3 inches. We don’t actually know whether that makes you feel happy or worried, but what we know for sure is when a woman says size does not matter, she might be lying.

The average preferred size

According to the study, women preferred different penis sizes for different situations, including one night stands and long term relationships. The researchers found out that during casual sex, size mattered more to women. For hookups, women preferred something larger i.e. around 6.4 inches and when it came to long-term relationships, they were okay with 6.3 inches with a girth of 4.8 inches.

What is the average penile size?



For those of you worried about the average size of the erect manhood, it is actually 5.2 inches with a circumference of 4.6 inches.

The bottom line

Men, if you have been worried about your penile length and whether you are able to satisfy your partner or not, be rest assured that in a lot of researches, women have clearly stated that they don’t really care about the size of the manhood of their partners.

Also, the size of the penis is not the only factor, the girth also matters. So for the guys reading it, the next you take out the measuring tape, remember to go all around it too.