The biggest boobs in the world!

Some people refer to them as jugs, twins or babies.

Whatever you call them, it is safe to assume that breasts are arguably the most apparent body feature on a woman.

You will see this when a woman wears her sensual cleavage to bring her babies out to play.



According to scientists, 47% of men first glance at a woman’s breasts, thus making them a sight to behold.

Another sight to behold is Annie Hawkins-Turner, who is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. She boasts the world’s largest natural breasts, measuring in at 102ZZZ-cup and weighing 38kg each.



They are described as each heavier than the average four-year-old child.

The 57-year-old fetish model has held the Guinness World Record for her eye-catching voluptuous cleavage since 1999.

Annie began developing breasts at the age of five, and by the time she was nine, they were a size 36D.

She was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a condition that involves slow, progressive growth of breast tissue.

In 2016, she marked 25 years of being a “boob-preneur” by launching a global model search for other women with super-sized real natural breasts.