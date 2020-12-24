The best months to have sex

Sex is often about great performance and exceptional timing skills.

With greater emphasis on timing, great sex is often subject to when it happens, from your morning glory, afternoon quickie and the night marathon.

Time plays an important role in sex.

Speaking of time, we have 12 months in a year. The kinky and sensual question that one will ask is: which months are best to have sex?

According to a global British survey, people were asked about which month is best to have sex.

More than 80% of the respondents in the survey revealed that men preferred to have sex during the months of June, July and August. This made sexual sense because testosterone is more potent during winter.

The same survey revealed that over 90% of women preferred December and January.

This was attributed to women preferring summer to get their freak on because this is when they feel the sexiest.

From not wearing underwear to keeping things short and wearing sexy bikinis, women love the double-heat action.

Talk about opposites attract, right?