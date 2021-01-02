The 5 different types of punanis

Different strokes for different folks and not my cup of tea are two popular sayings that have contrasting meanings but share one important sentiment.

Choice.

Both these sayings highlight one’s freedom of choice, and that sentiment can be used when looking at different punanis.



All women are different in shape and size but according to sex experts, women also come in five different punani categories.

These also vary in shape and size and the categories are as follows:



1. Curtain raiser

This is the most common shape in which the labia minora peeks out from in between the labia majora.

As some people find this shape weird because not everything is tucked in neatly like a school boy’s shirt in his pants, everybody knows that a beautiful house is matched by beautiful curtains that can open up for the sun to shine into the room.

2. Tuck in

Having attended schools that were very pedantic about neatness, tucking in your shirt was mandatory.

Much like this norm, many think the labia minora (inner lips) odd to be tucked into a girl’s punani, but sexologists say this is rare to find this in a woman.

A few celebs have come out openly to getting their punanis redesigned to be tucked in.

Pretty neat, don’t you think.

3. The tulip

Admittedly this is one of the most beautiful flowers you’ll find in the world, and much like the flower, women who have punanis like the tulip have their labia minora a bit more visible.

Unlike the curtain raiser, the tulip is more tucked in making it blossom even more.

4. The horseshoe

Those with a horseshoe punani have an opening at the top of their punani, which reveals the labia minora.

This means the labia minora can be seen slightly at the top, and much like a horseshoe.

The bottom of the punani is closed.

5. The swelling

Like the tuck in, this punani has lips sitting on the lower pubic bone.

Much like any swelling, the surrounding area may be a bit protruded as the labia minora is tucked in.