Teenage female suicide bomber killed in Maiduguri blast

A teenage girl was killed on Saturday night in Maiduguri following an explosion from an improvised explosive device she was wearing on her body, an official and witnesses said.

The explosion occurred around the popular Customs area of Maiduguri which used to be busy during the day.

Sources who saw the shattered remains of the suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber said the girl could be about 15 years old.

The explosion occurred at about 9 p.m. on Saturday at the time traffic was easing in the area.

“She was the only one that died in the explosion”, said Abba Sheriff, a witness who lives around Customs area.

The Borno police public relations officer, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident but could not provide more details.

“Information reaching me now is that there was an explosion at custom area”, he said.

“Preliminary details available is that only the suicide bomber affected. However, standby for details soonest”.

Customs area of Maiduguri lies along the Maiduguri-Gamboru road where the Muna Garage park that has been severally attacked by suicide bombers, is situated.